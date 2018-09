× WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow and Imaging Talent Chris Duffy: Hurricane rain saturates the roots of trees, knocking them over

WGN Radio Reporter Ryan Burrow joins John Williams to describe what he’s seen so far as he reports on Hurricane Florence. Then, WGN Radio Imaging Talent Chris Duffy describes what he experienced when he stayed put through two Florida hurricanes. Plus, Chris Duffy tells Ryan to pass along one necessity he needs to ensure he has before the hurricane hits.