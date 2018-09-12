Top Five@5 (9/12/18): Neil deGrasse Tyson explains marijuana in space, Norm Macdonald makes things worse, and more…

Posted 7:40 PM, September 12, 2018, by , Updated at 07:39PM, September 12, 2018

Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes present the Top Five@5 (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, September 12th, 2018:

Rep. Luis Gutierrez isn’t running for Chicago mayor, Stormy Daniels tells The View her theory on Rudy Giuliani, Norm McDonald trys to explain his comments about Rosanne Barr to Howard Stern -but makes things worse, Willie Nelson debuts his covers of Frank Sinatra, and Neil deGrasse Tyson explains the effects of smoking weed in space.

