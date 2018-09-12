Top Five@5 (9/12/18): Neil deGrasse Tyson explains marijuana in space, Norm Macdonald makes things worse, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, September 12th, 2018:
Rep. Luis Gutierrez isn’t running for Chicago mayor, Stormy Daniels tells The View her theory on Rudy Giuliani, Norm McDonald trys to explain his comments about Rosanne Barr to Howard Stern -but makes things worse, Willie Nelson debuts his covers of Frank Sinatra, and Neil deGrasse Tyson explains the effects of smoking weed in space.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!