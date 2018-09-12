× The Opening Bell 9/12/18: Is Our Grammar Getting Too Relaxed At Work?

Many of us were taught proper grammar in school but for some reason what we learned in those lessons has been pushed to they way side since joining the business world. Steve Grzanich discussed the shift in non-standard grammar around the office with Randall Iden (Professor of Communication at Northwestern University) and how some people could be mixing up punctuation with emojis. Adrian Garcia (Data Journalist at Bankrate.com) then looked towards the new school year for college students as he sorted through the most valuable college majors in 2018.