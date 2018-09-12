× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.12.18: A mileage tax, Hurricane Florence, hotel union strikes, Phil Vettel

John Williams wants you to know how much damage a mileage tax would do if proposed by JB Pritzker. And, he calls on WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow who is reporting from the East Coast where Hurricane Florence gains strength. Creative Services Director Chris Duffy joins the show to talk about two of his experiences in Florida hurricanes, too. Locally, 27 hotels are on strike in Chicago for health insurance in the winter months. Palmer House Bartender and Strike Captain Roushaunda Williams and UNITE HERE Local 1 Researcher Sarah Lyons tell us why this protest is widespread in Chicago. Plus, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel explains how that strike is affecting local restaurant business, and he gives a review of a Bucktown restaurant.