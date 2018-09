× Steve Cochran Show 09.12.18: Not a single inch of Roe’s body is bald

We are still watching our friends and family in the path of Hurricane Florence. Be safe. Bill O’Reilly had some interest things to say. Adam Burish is pumped for the Blackhawks season. Karen Conti brings the attorney’s perspective to life. Roe Conn stopped by the studio, where he revealed that there isn’t a part of his body that is hairless.