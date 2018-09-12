Roe Conn Full Show (9/12/18): The Lincoln Towing “Pirates” get sunk, Tom Skilling dive into the science behind Hurricane Florence, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, September 12th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the Illinois Commerce Commission revoking Lincoln Towing’s liscense, Tom Skilling looks at where Hurricane Florence is likely to make landfall, NBC’s Lester Holt reports from the ground in North Carolina ahead of Florence, tech guru Andy Ihnatko breaks down the latest offerings from Apple, the Top Five@5 features Rep. Luis Gutiérrez announcing he won’t run for Chicago mayor, and WGN’s Bears Insisder reports from Halas Hall with how the team is preparing for Monday Night Football.
