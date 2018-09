× Richard Alapack – Founder – we all live here

In episode 264, we all live here Founder Richard Alapack joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about hatred; what starts it, where it happens, and most importantly, how to stop it. we all live here uses art, community, and technology to remind everyone who lives here (hint: we all do).

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce , Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle .