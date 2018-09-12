× Legal expert Rich Lenkov on choosing a jury for the Jason Van Dyke trial

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal expert and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast, Legal Face Off, Rich Lenkov. Rich talks about the latest news involving the Jason Van Dyke trial. He also asks Bill and Wendy some sample questions to see if they could pass the test to be potential jurors.

