Here Are The Best College Majors for 2018…

It’s maybe not a surprise that the STEM majors are some of the most valuable majors for college students upon graduation, but would you guess that Zoology ranked number two on the list. Steve Grzanich and Adrian Garcia (Data Journalist at Bankrate.com) sorted through the most valuable college majors list from Bankrate.com that shed some light on the way people look approaching college majors.