Comedian Tim Cavanagh gets a big payback from the other Tim!

Comedian/musician Tim Cavanagh joined us on the show last Friday, and he made an offer to someone that we will never forget. He offered to change his name for $3 million if the other Tim Cavanagh, who is a founding partner of Cavanagh Law Group in Chicago, agreed to pay him. Find out what happened with his offer.



