College Football: Recapping Week 2; Previewing Week 3

Former Northwestern Quarterback, Dan Persa, and Northwestern football play-by-play announcer, Dave Eanet, get you ready for the third week of the college football season. After recapping some of the biggest games from last week, Dave and Dan preview Ohio State-TCU, Purdue-Mizzou, and of course Northwestern-Akron. Producer Joe has his pick of the week, and the guys talk about the run-pass-option being communist.