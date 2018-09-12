City Club of Chicago: Rocky Wirtz

Mary Ann Childers, Rocky Wirtz and Tony Esposito at the City Club of Chicago, September 12, 2018 (City Club of Chicago)

September 12, 2018

Rocky Wirtz – in conversation with Mary Ann Childers

(Note: Due to a microphone problem, there is poor audio quality for approximately the first eight minutes of this recording.)

Rocky Wirtz

W. Rockwell (Rocky) Wirtz was named President of Wirtz Corporation and Chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks in October 2007, following his late father, William W. Wirtz.

Today, Wirtz Corporation is one of the largest privately-held and family-owned companies in the United States. As President of Wirtz Corporation, Rocky’s role extends to a vast array of businesses from Sports and Beverage Distribution to Entertainment, Real Estate, Agriculture, Insurance and Banking.

Rocky and his wife, Marilyn, reside in the northern suburbs of Chicago. Rocky has three children, Daniel, Hillary and Kendall; Marilyn has one daughter, Elizabeth. Rocky is also the proud grandfather of three granddaughters and two grandsons.

Mary Ann Childers

Mary Ann Childers is one of the most recognized and respected voices in Chicago broadcasting. As an Emmy-award winning anchor and reporter at ABC & CBS-owned stations, she reported virtually every major regional news story for more than 20 years.

