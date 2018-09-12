× Checking in on Hurricane Florence with Tom Skilling, Remembering 9/11 Through The Voices Involved | Full Show (Sept 11th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We take a moment to check in with WGN’s All Star Weather Panel (Tom Skilling, Max Armstrong and Ryan Burrow) to look into what’s happening with Hurricane Florence. Then, we reflect on this very important date…September 11th and listen to some of the voices who were affected the most by this day. For more information on the documentary spoken about, please reach out to us.

