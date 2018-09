× Checking in on Hurricane Florence with Tom Skilling, Max Armstrong and Ryan Burrow

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas: We take a moment to check in with WGN’s All Star Weather Panel (Tom Skilling, Max Armstrong and Ryan Burrow) to look into what’s happening with Hurricane Florence.

