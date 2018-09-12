× Blackhawks announce plans to honor Stan Mikita on opening night

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following statement:

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that the team will honor the life and career of the late Stan Mikita in a pregame ceremony before the team’s home opener on Sunday, October 7 vs. Toronto at 6 p.m. at the United Center. This Original Six matchup will feature two teams with deep history and honor one of the best players in the history of the National Hockey League. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the United Center on opening night to be a part of this special ceremony.

In addition, the team will wear patches on their home and road jerseys throughout the 2018-19 regular season that will honor Mikita. His number 21 will remain painted on the ice at the United Center behind each goal throughout the entire regular season.

Mikita played his entire 22-year career with the Blackhawks and led the team to the 1961 Stanley Cup. A four-time Art Ross Trophy winner (1964, 1965, 1967, 1968) as the National Hockey League’s leading scorer, Mikita is the Blackhawks all-time franchise leader in points (1,467) and games played (1,394). He is second in franchise history in goals with 541. Mikita also was awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy as the Most Valuable Player in the NHL and Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanlike conduct in 1967 and 1968.

His Blackhawks career began in the 1958-59 season and he played through the 1979-80 season. He had his No. 21 sweater retired on October 19, 1980 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983. Mikita was named Blackhawks ambassador on March 7, 2008.

Single-game tickets for the Blackhawks home opener and all regular-season and pre-season games are currently on sale at chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.