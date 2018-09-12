× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.12.18: Happy Humper Day

Should horse-drawn carriages be banned in Chicago? That’s what Bill and Wendy discussed on today’s show. They also talked about Norm Macdonald’s controversial #MeToo comments. Dr. John Duffy talks about how to deal with the triggering, hellish news cycle. And resident legal expert Rich Lenkov joins the show to discuss legal breaking news involving the Jason Van Dyke trial.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.