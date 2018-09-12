× ATP Tour’s Kevin Anderson on Laver Cup coming to Chicago

ATP Tour’s Kevin Anderson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about his excitement to come to Chicago for the Laver Cup. Kevin’s wife grew up in Glenview, they met at U of I when she was playing golf and he was playing tennis, so Chicago is home to them. Kevin weighs in on his thoughts about Serena Williams at the US Open and why he adopted a dog.