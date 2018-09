× Apple’s Fall Event Recap

Executive Editor at CNET News, Ian Sherr recaps today’s Apple Fall Event; which includes information about Apple’s latest products and price points.

For information on all the latest Tech News visit CNET.com

Follow Ian Sherr on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Iansherr

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine