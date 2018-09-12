× An Encounter with Teddy Roosevelt and John Williams

ONE SHOW ONLY

Saturday, November 10 at 10:30am

Tickets are $35

Blizzard Theatre at Elgin Community College

1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin

Tickets to An Encounter with Teddy Roosevelt and John Williams are on sale now.

Online:

Click here to purchase tickets for the show.



By phone:

Call the Blizzard Theatre box office at 847-622-0300. The box office is open Monday-Thursday, Noon – 6pm and Saturdays, Noon – 5pm. Closed Fridays and Sundays.

If historical icons were alive, what would they say about today’s world?

WGN Radio answers that question during An Encounter with Teddy Roosevelt and John Williams – a thought-provoking live stage event. Played by historian and scholar Clay Jenkinson, the “rough riding-San Juan Hill charging-big stick carrying” Teddy Roosevelt comes to life.

During the show, John Williams will lead the unrehearsed conversation with the president that will be fun and informative, irreverent and inspiring. Teddy Roosevelt will talk to John about American greatness at the turn of the last century and comment on current issues from his historical point of view. And then it’s the audience’s turn to ask the questions.

There’s nothing quite like these always sold-out performances.

Come be part of the live history event that gives you something to talk about! Come to see what character, courage, brilliance and bluster sound like from an energetic American statesman who expanded the influence and power of the executive office.

Get your tickets to An Encounter with Teddy Roosevelt and John Williams today!

