Former Chicago Blackhawk, Adam Burish, joins the Steve Cochran Show to preview the start of training camp Friday, September 14. Adam says that the guys are really pissed off about how the season went last year and they are hungry now. Adam didn’t like the preseason games. Adam said he doesn’t miss playing one bit. He says you can’t get beat up taking on the phone.