FILE - In this Sept. 22, 1989 file photo, parts of buildings clutter the streets of Charleston, S.C. after Hurricane Hugo swept through the city. Twenty five years after the storm, Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr., the longest-serving mayor in Charleston history, says preparing for and recovering from the storm was the most important time in his service to the city. Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014 is the 25th anniversary of Hugo's landfall. (AP Photo/Lou Krasky, File)
WGN-TV Meteorologist Tom Skilling: “This has all the earmarks of becoming the Hurricane Hugo of 2018”
WGN Radio Meteorologist Tom Skilling joins John Williams to describe what makes Hurricane Florence, approaching Virginia and the Carolinas, so dangerous. Plus, listeners call in asking about their travel plans.