Top Five@5 (9/11/18): One Carolinian isn’t afraid of Hurricane Florence, Heidi Klum never texted Drake back, and more…

Posted 8:16 PM, September 11, 2018, by , Updated at 08:15PM, September 11, 2018

IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 11: In this satellite image provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 11, 2018. Florence is expected to make landfall by late Thursday to near Category 5 strength along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

A North Carolina man isn’t afraid of Hurricane Florence, Donald Trump, Jr. tells ABC that Mueller will make something up to bring down President Trump, Gayle King weighs in on the shakeup at CBS over Les Moonves’ behavior, Heidi Klum tells Ellen about the time she never got back to Drake, and President Trump marks the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

