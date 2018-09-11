× The Opening Bell 9/11/18: The World of Finance is Evolving So Our State Treasury Is Too

Making money for a company can be difficult, and making money for an entire state seems, but Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is trying to do just that. Steve Grzanich touched base with the State Treasurer about the latest coming out of the the treasurer’s office along with the annual conference coming up that will discuss blockchain, cyber-security, and public pensions. Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes and Chief Executive Magazine) then shifted to the C-suite where more and more business leaders are choosing to become more transparent with their customers and SC Johnson hoping that more companies will follow their path.