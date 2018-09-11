× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.11.18: Remembering 9/11, “The Falling Man” photographer Richard Drew, Ken Starr, Hurricane Florence

Listeners join John Williams in remembering where they were when they found out about the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers. Plus, Associated Press Photographer Richard Drew, who photographed the iconic “Falling Man,” joins the show to describe what he saw when he captured that unforgettable moment on September 11, 2001. WGN-TV Meteorologist Tom Skilling joins the show to explain what makes Hurricane Florence so dangerous. Finally, John previews an conversation he had earlier with Former Independent Counsel Ken Starr about his new book, Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation.