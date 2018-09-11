The John Williams NewsClick: Your plan if you lived in Virginia, North or South Carolina right now

Posted 4:35 PM, September 11, 2018, by , Updated at 04:24PM, September 11, 2018

This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence, upper left, in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. At center is Tropical Storm Isaac and at right is Hurricane Helene. (NOAA via AP)