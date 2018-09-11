× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Here’s why you should sell your old iPhone now

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. Apple is expected to reveal three new iPhones at its Sept. 12 “Gather Round” event. Bridget gives us a sneak preview of what we can expect from Wednesday’s announcement. She also talks about when, where and how to get the most cash for your used iPhone.

