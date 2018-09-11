FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, a customer counts out cash for the purchase of two iPhone X's at the Apple Store on New York's Fifth Avenue. The Trump administration’s hit list of Chinese products facing import taxes includes key components used in gadgets that can be wirelessly operated through a smartphone or another device. The tariffs also will nail networking equipment that makes the internet work. Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on a total of $500 billion worth of Chinese items. That could affect major technology products such as Apple’s iPhones, which are assembled in China. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Here’s why you should sell your old iPhone now
It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. Apple is expected to reveal three new iPhones at its Sept. 12 “Gather Round” event. Bridget gives us a sneak preview of what we can expect from Wednesday’s announcement. She also talks about when, where and how to get the most cash for your used iPhone.
