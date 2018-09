× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.11.18: 17 years later

Today marks the 17th anniversary of the events of 9/11 and we remember the heroes that came together to build our county back up.  Chicago Blackhawks new defenseman, Brandon Manning, joined the show for the first time to talk about his excitement to be part of the team.  Dean Richards is still swooning over his Lady Gaga encounter. And we met an amazing Kid of the Week name Nina!