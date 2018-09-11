Roe Conn Full Show (9/11/18): Stories from 9/11, Tom Skilling, Steve Stone, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, September 11th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on social media blunders on 9/11, the Chairman of the Boy & Girls Clubs of Chicago -Bart McCartin talks about heading to New York to help in the search & rescue efforts on 9/11, Tom Skilling forecasts dangerous wave surges ahead of Hurricane Florence, Steve Stone looks at how the White Sox will close out the 2018 MLB season, the Top Five@5 features a brave or stupid coastal resident choosing not evacuate before Hurricane Florence makes landfall, the highest publicly awarded CIA operative Bob Baer assess how Al-Qaeda has changed in the seventeen years since 9/11, and the crew livens things up with a discussion about the science behind how we make first impressions.
