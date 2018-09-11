Retired CIA operator Bob Baer assesses the ‘War on Terror’ & the resurgence of Al-Qaeda in the 17 years since 9/11

ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: An American flag is unfurled down the side of the Pentagon to mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. The nation observed 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3000 people on American soil in 2001. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former CIA agent stationed in Syria and the inspiration for the film Syriana, Bob Baer joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to analyze how 9/11 changed U.S. objectives overseas and where the ‘War on Terror’ stands since.

