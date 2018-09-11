Retired CIA operator Bob Baer assesses the ‘War on Terror’ & the resurgence of Al-Qaeda in the 17 years since 9/11
Former CIA agent stationed in Syria and the inspiration for the film Syriana, Bob Baer joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to analyze how 9/11 changed U.S. objectives overseas and where the ‘War on Terror’ stands since.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!