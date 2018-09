× Remembering 9/11: 17 years later with terrorism expert Tom Mockaitis

Tom Mockaitis is a top terrorism expert and a professor of history at DePaul University. He joins Bill and Wendy to discuss how far national security has improved since 9/11, the threat of terrorism in today’s society, the future of Al Qaeda, and more.

