New Blackhawks defenseman Brandon Manning joins the Steve Cochran Show for the first time since becoming a Hawk. He said he’s been in Chicago full time for a few weeks and he’s getting a feel for things in the city. Brandon got to participate in the painting of the Indian Head on the ice at the United Center. He’s pumped for training camp to start on Friday and he’s excited to be a Blackhawk!