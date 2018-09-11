League of Legends: 2018 Summer Split Recap, Patch 8.18 & Character Spotlight

Riot Games, League of Legends, Patch 8.18, ,MOBA, LOL, Team Liquid, TL, TSM, Team Solo Mid, 100 Thieves, Cloud 9, C9, Impact, Jung Eon-yeong, Top Laner, Xmithie, Jake Puchero, Jungler, Pobelter, Eugene Park, Mid Laner,  Doublelift, Yiliang Peng, Bot Laner, Olleh, Kim Joo-sung, Support, Hauntzer, Kevin Yarnell, Grig, Jonathan Armao, Bjergsen, Søren Bjerg, Zven, Jesper Svenningsen, Mithy, Alfonso Aguirre, TheOddOne, Brian Wyllie Rodríguez, Licorice, Eric Ritchie, Blaber, Robert Huang, Goldenglue, Greyson Gilmer, Jensen, Nicolaj Jensen, Keith, Yuri Jew, Sneaky, Zachary Scuderi, Zeyzal, Tristan Stidam, Ssumday, Kim Chan-ho, AnDa, Andy Hoang, Ryu, Yoo Sang-wook, Cody Sun, Aphromoo, Zaqueri Black, Trundle, Viktor, Aatrox, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, Inven Global, Esports, Reporter, James Hong, Korea, NA LCS, EU LCS, LCK, China, European, Summer Split, 2018, Video Games, League of Legends World, Character spotlight

Odyssey Jinx (Photo Courtesy of Riot Games)

Inven Global E-sports Reporter, James Hong  recaps the 2018 League of Legends Summer Split finals. League of Legends Patch 8.18 is also discussed.  This week’s character spotlight is Trundle.  James explains  how to properly: gear, spec, play and counter Trundle .

