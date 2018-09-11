× League of Legends: 2018 Summer Split Recap, Patch 8.18 & Character Spotlight

Inven Global E-sports Reporter, James Hong recaps the 2018 League of Legends Summer Split finals. League of Legends Patch 8.18 is also discussed. This week’s character spotlight is Trundle. James explains how to properly: gear, spec, play and counter Trundle .

