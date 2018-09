× Larry Garrett Shares His Unique 9/11 Story and Discusses The Power of Hypnosis

Everyone remembers where they were on September 11th but imagine being in Iraq treating Saddam Hussein’s son in the royal palace.

World renowned hypnotist Larry Garrett shares his unique 9/11 story and discusses the power of hypnosis in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

