This cover image released by Sentinel shows "Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation," by Ken Starr, available on Sept. 11. (Sentinel via AP)
Ken Starr: The full interview with John Williams
This cover image released by Sentinel shows "Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation," by Ken Starr, available on Sept. 11. (Sentinel via AP)
Former Independent Counsel and Clinton investigator Ken Starr joins John Williams just before the start of his midday show to talk about his book, Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation. Ken describes the contempt and perjury found in the Clinton case and more.