** FILE ** Former President Bill Clinton, left, on March 9, 2004 in New York. Monica Lewinsky, shown in this undated promotional photo provided by Fox. In a nationally broadcast interview aired Wednesday, June 23, 2004, Clinton said he feel sorry for Lewinsky and appologized to her. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer/FOX, S.Jones) NO SALES
Former Independent Counsel Ken Starr: “Let’s not keep talking about impeachment”
** FILE ** Former President Bill Clinton, left, on March 9, 2004 in New York. Monica Lewinsky, shown in this undated promotional photo provided by Fox. In a nationally broadcast interview aired Wednesday, June 23, 2004, Clinton said he feel sorry for Lewinsky and appologized to her. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer/FOX, S.Jones) NO SALES
John previews a longer conversation he had with Former Independent Counsel Ken Starr, who writes, Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation. He explains one of the main takeaways from his book, and why it centers around impeachment. Listen to the whole interview here.