Chicagoan Bart McCartin remembers the search & rescue efforts at Ground Zero on 9/11: “You wanted to try and find people, but you didn’t…I’ll never forget the smell”
Chairman of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago and Chicago Fire Department reservist, Bart McCartin joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his time in New York working on the search & rescue efforts at ground zero during the terror attacks of 9/11.
