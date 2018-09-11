× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.11.18: 9/11 #neverforget

Today marks the 17th anniversary of September 11, 2001. Bill and Wendy share their memories of that tragic day and the moment they found out about it. Terrorism expert and DePaul Professor of History Tom Mockaitis joins Bill and Wendy to talk about how far national security has improved since 9/11. CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey gives us a sneak preview of what we can expect from Apple’s iPhone event this Wednesday. Comedian/musician Tim Cavanagh provides us with an update on the status of his name change. And Bill has a Rocky Racoon in his yard?

