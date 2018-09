× Associated Press 9/11 “Falling Man” Photographer Richard Drew: “The camera cycled right when he was in that position”

Associated Press Photographer Richard Drew joins John Williams to describe how he transitioned instantly from photographing a fashion show, to taking one of the most iconic photos from September 11th, 2001. This man wasn’t the only person he photographed jumping from the Twin Towers, but he describes what he later realized is especially unique about that photo.