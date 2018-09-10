× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/10/18: Parental Monitoring on Phones, Pharmaceutical Alternatives, & Americans Struggling to Afford Homes

Diner table conversations can get quite heated sometimes, but Steve Bertrand may have found another hot button topic for kids and parents from Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis. Carolyn Johnson then explained what hospitals are doing to push back the price pressure from pharmaceutical companies, and Ilyce Glink sorted through the reasoning of why despite a high employment rate across the country, Americans still are having a hard time to affording a home.