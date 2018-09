× Will The Economy Continue To Outshine Expectations or Be Too Bright To Handle?

Everyday the market inches forward, another record is reached in this historic bull market run. Steve Grzanich checked in with Mark Hamrick (Sr. Economic Analyst at Bankrate.com) to review a recent economist survey about the economic concerns ahead with only 3 of 21 surveyed experts seeing positive outlooks ahead, but the question is, “when will it all shift?”