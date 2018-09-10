× White Sox Weekly: Don Cooper, Tim Anderson, Daniel Palka & Kopech fallout

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox baseball: The guys take stock of the bombshell news that Michael Kopech is likely headed toward Tommy John surgery with a UCL sprain and we get reaction from Rick Hahn and Kopech himself; pitching coach Don Cooper discusses coaching a player through a setback like Kopech’s and the opportunities that are now out there for the other young Sox arms; Tim Anderson talks about the physical and mental adjustments involved in his maturation as a shortstop, Daniel Palka sits down with the guys and sheds light on how he approaches his at-bats late in the game and his work to find a steady spot in the field, and more.