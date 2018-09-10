× The Opening Bell 9/10/18: SpringCM & DocuSign are Automating the Unautomated

The business world is still working on digitizing itself, but companies like DocuSign and SpringCM are looking ahead to automate certain business practices. Steve Grzanich sat down with the weekly CEO Spotlight, Dan Dal Degan (CEO of SpringCM), to discuss DocuSign’s recent acquisition of the company, the biggest need for automation in business, and Dan’s outlook on the Chicago business scene. Mark Hamrick (Sr. Economic Analyst at Bankrate.com) closed out the second half of the show with the new survey of economists shedding light on the uncertainty ahead as the bull market makes new records everyday.