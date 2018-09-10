× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.10.18: Bears season-opener, Serena Williams, condo deconversion and Mike Pence

John Williams calls on WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell to commiserate the Chicago Bears’ loss in the season-opener last night against the Green Bay Packers. Then, John asks you what you thought about Serena Williams’ behavior over the weekend, when points were awarded to her young opponent, Naomi Osaka. WGN Radio Spot Producer Kathryn Lake joins the show again to update John on someone’s attempt at deconverting her condo building. Finally, John invites you to weigh in on Mike Pence’s comments regarding the anonymous official who wrote the New York Times op-ed.