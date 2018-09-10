GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears reacts after sacking Aaron Rodgers #12 during the second quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/9/18): Full Bears at Packers Postgame Reaction
GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears reacts after sacking Aaron Rodgers #12 during the second quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 24-23 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. They guys have plenty of thoughts on Matt Nagy and his squad as they blow a 20-0 third quarter lead and begin the season 0-1.