The 'feisty' Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Top Tweets of August & More

Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. It’s been a while since they spoke to Eric. They discuss Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s decision not to seek a third term in 2019, the top tweets of August, Pritzker campaign’s connection to ‘Curvy’ Barbie, and much more.

