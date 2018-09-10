The Chicago Way w/John Kass (9/10/18): Justin Kaufmann on the politics of not running for mayor & Toni Preckwinkle’s chances. Plus, Kasso enters the fray

Posted 4:58 PM, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 04:56PM, September 10, 2018

Justin Kaufmann tapes the Chicago Way w/John Kass (Photo: JCarlin)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(910/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by WGN radio’s Justin Kaufmann to discuss that time Justin almost hired Kass, the political void created by Rahm Emanuel’s choice not to run for re-election and where Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle stacks up against an already dense field of candidates. Plus, Kasso throws his oversized has in the ring, vote early & vote often.

