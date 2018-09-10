× Steve Dale’s Other World | Broadway Actress Paul Stewart

Broadway actress Paul Stewart was a big deal in the late 1950’s into the 60’s on the New York stage In the show called “Wildcat,” she met Lucille Ball. And the pair became like sisters for the rest of Lucy’s life. She wrote a book about their friendship, called “Lucy Loved Me.” And we chat about what Lucille Ball was really like. And we offer some stories, like how Paula introduced Lucy to her second husband (post Desi), Gary Morton on a blind date. But Paula’s own life with quite the story, two of her several husbands included comedian Jack Carter and composer Burt Bacharach.

Check out Steve’s blog, www.stevedale.tv for links to Lucy performing with Paula.