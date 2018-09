× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.10.18: If you went to bed at halftime, the Bears won

Well, the Bears looked good for most of the game. So there’s that. Dan Hampton said the team wasn’t prepared to play 4 quarters. Dean Richards had his hand kissed by Lady Gaga. Kerry Wood talks about the latest news with the Wood Family Foundation. Ryan Nobles admits that he didn’t write the anonymous piece in the NY Times and Tom Skilling talks hurricanes.