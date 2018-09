× Saving Chicago’s carriage rides

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan shares a very Chicago oriented segment and is joined by Jim Rogers, Larry Ortega, Debbie May and Danny Seagrue to discuss Great Lakes Carriage Rides and the city’s efforts to put his and other’s services out of business. For more information on their efforts you can visit savechicagocarriages.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3544809/jim-rogers-9-9-18_2018-09-10-150309.64kmono.mp3