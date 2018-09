× Rick Kogan shares singing sensation Theresa Eaman

Singing sensation Theresa Eaman joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan and producer Ben Anderson to discuss her incredible and unique take on sharing her musical gift. They talk about Theresa’s niche style of singing, the events she performs at and share samples of Theresa’s beautiful voice!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3544804/theresa-eaman-9-9-18_2018-09-10-150204.64kmono.mp3